New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-19-at-7.20.05-pm-1

Mets Police Morning Laziness: the conning of the Mets continues

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Good morning, and welcome to the Morning Laziness.  If you are new, this is the spiritual descendant of Adam Rubin’s old Morning Briefing.  However, whereas Adam provided lots of links, my goal is to summarize the morning so you don’t have to click on...

Tweets