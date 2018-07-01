New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Rumors Continue to Swirl Around Mets Core
by: Ryan Kolakowski — Mets Merized Online 4m
Good morning Mets fans! Today the winter meetings continue in Las Vegas, and the Mets remain in the rumor mill under the direction of general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.http://embed.sendtonews
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: I’m going to miss Gotham https://t.co/B3gvZVbJvxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thank you, TT—and nothing against Engelbert Humperdinck’s hometown team, but that kind of upset is far less stunning, because it takes place over the course of an entire season. To me, Leicester or ‘69 Mets are miracle seasons, different category. Odds always higher for those.@JeremySchaap It was.....until Leicester City! Great job with the film bud thoroughly enjoyed itTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Omy7: @NYDNSports @APSE_sportmedia @Ackert_Kristie @BackPageGuyNYDN @MLB @espn Please stop it. The #Mets are not trading Noah to the #Yankees no matter how many times the @NYDailyNews post his picture in a NYY pinstripes. You guys need to rehire the writers you let goBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Callaway Plans to Bat Robinson Cano Third in 2019 https://t.co/ADVYt8SyeX #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#MLBWinterMeetings >> #Rangers keep contacting the #Mets. They once had interest in @Noahsyndergaard & @Wheelerpro45. They're also shopping contract swaps for Choo, Odor & Andrus. Can't see why @GMBVW would answer the phone... #MLB #MLBHotStoveBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We've had a few blowouts in #MetsMadness this week, but when an 8 faces a 9, it's sure to be close. Which Mets player do you like more? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets