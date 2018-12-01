New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reese Kaplan -- Yankees & Mets Rarely Trade Stars
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 3m
With the Internet going absolutely crazy with the idea of a trade between the Mets, Marlins and Yankees that might include J.T. Realmu...
Tweets
-
Just how far is Brodie Van Wagenen prepared to go for J.T. Realmuto? #Mets https://t.co/Kpd6Z1QT2JBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Now Things Are Cooking! https://t.co/pULAkY33Ks #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
If this is an actual thing, you can’t be against this. #WinterMeetingsTV / Radio Personality
-
Catching up on credit: @jcrasnick 1st said Chris Hermann was going to OaklandBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Option 1: John Harbaugh Option 2: It gets a bit murky https://t.co/HwBhQjKSf2Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets losing confidence in trade talks for J.T. Realmuto. https://t.co/ehZ8IzPF8h #MLBTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets