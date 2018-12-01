New York Mets

Mets Merized
Callaway Plans to Bat Robinson Cano Third in 2019

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 17m

Speaking with the media at Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway gave a glimpse as to what his batting order could look like come Opening Day.

