New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets Want to Contend Again, Even If It Means Trading Noah Syndergaard
by: Sports Illustrated — Yahoo Sports 5m
LAS VEGAS — If the Mets wind up trading for two years of control of Marlins catcher J. T. Realmuto, it will not be at the cost of three years of pitcher Noah Syndergaard. New York GM Brodie Van Wagenen is bold, but he’s also smart, and that simple...
Tweets
-
Just how far is Brodie Van Wagenen prepared to go for J.T. Realmuto? #Mets https://t.co/Kpd6Z1QT2JBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Now Things Are Cooking! https://t.co/pULAkY33Ks #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
If this is an actual thing, you can’t be against this. #WinterMeetingsTV / Radio Personality
-
Catching up on credit: @jcrasnick 1st said Chris Hermann was going to OaklandBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Option 1: John Harbaugh Option 2: It gets a bit murky https://t.co/HwBhQjKSf2Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets losing confidence in trade talks for J.T. Realmuto. https://t.co/ehZ8IzPF8h #MLBTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets