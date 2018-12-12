New York Mets
Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Now Things Are Cooking!
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 6m
It feels like some major traction is beginning to build on a number of potential deals around Major League Baseball. Let's take a look at what's new on the hot stove.Homer Goes to Los Angeles?
Mets inquired on Andrew McCutchen before he went to Philly. Weren’t going to be in the 50M ballpark, however.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @thebigm: It's looking more and more like the #Phillies will be unable to land either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado this winter, writes @Buster_ESPN. #HotStove #WinterMeetings #BustersBuzz #MLB https://t.co/6cSb2u3XXwTV / Radio Network
Mets haven’t given up on Realmuto but haven’t made progress on that front last 24 hours and are looking into alternative plans at the moment. Preference at catcher is to get a strong defender.Beat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention ticket inventory update 12/12/18 https://t.co/hSU7eyOeLbBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Rsosa235: Familia ?Player
Boone, Cora, Hinch open up on close friendship https://t.co/5MB5K4laQKBeat Writer / Columnist
