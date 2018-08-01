New York Mets

Mets Merized
Andres-gimenez-fielding-3-560x367

Baseball America Assess Mets Farm System Strenghts And Weaknesses

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 6m

In a review of the Farm Systems of the National League East, Baseball America has rated the Mets farm system not just as the worst in the division, but also among the worst in baseball. In fact, t

Tweets