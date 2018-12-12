New York Mets

Callaway: Hustling Optional For Cano And That’s OK

Half a loaf is better than none for New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway when it comes to Robinson Cano.

    Tim Healey @timbhealey 2m
    With Allard Baird and Jared Banner — ex-Red Sox — running Mets player development, Kevin Boles comes with them.
    The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have announced that Kevin Boles will join the organization as the team's manager in 2019. He most recently served as the manager for Triple-A Pawtucket in the Red Sox organization for five seasons. #Mets
    Michael Mayer @mikemayerMMO 2m
    Binghamton Rumble Ponies announce that Kevin Boles is their new manager for 2019. Previous manager Luis Rojas was elevated to quality control coach with the Mets. Boles spent the last 11 seasons managing in the Boston Red Sox system.
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 6m
    RT @TKREFRESH22: According to a source JT Realmuto will either be traded to an AL club or an NL team. Possibility remains he is not traded at all and plays Catcher this season.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 6m
    When I hear the Marlins want Nimmo, Rosario AND Peterson for Realmuto....
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 7m
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 7m
    That’s gonna be a no from me, dawg.
    Joel Sherman
    1 item #Mets have to contemplate: can they give up Nimmo because they should get Cespedes back at some point?
