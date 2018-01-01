New York Mets
Report: Mets had meeting with Adam Jones in Vegas
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 3m
The New York Mets are reportedly interested in veteran free-agent outfielder Adam Jones, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.Jones, one of several right-handed hitting outfield options the Mets are apparently considering, is in Las Vegas for the..
With Allard Baird and Jared Banner — ex-Red Sox — running Mets player development, Kevin Boles comes with them.The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have announced that Kevin Boles will join the organization as the team's manager in 2019. He most recently served as the manager for Triple-A Pawtucket in the Red Sox organization for five seasons. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Binghamton Rumble Ponies announce that Kevin Boles is their new manager for 2019. Previous manager Luis Rojas was elevated to quality control coach with the Mets. Boles spent the last 11 seasons managing in the Boston Red Sox system.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TKREFRESH22: According to a source JT Realmuto will either be traded to an AL club or an NL team. Possibility remains he is not traded at all and plays Catcher this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
When I hear the Marlins want Nimmo, Rosario AND Peterson for Realmuto....Blogger / Podcaster
That’s gonna be a no from me, dawg.1 item #Mets have to contemplate: can they give up Nimmo because they should get Cespedes back at some point?Blogger / Podcaster
