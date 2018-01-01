New York Mets
Mets had meeting with free agent OF Adam Jones
The 33-year-old Jones hit .281/.313/.419 with 15 homers in 145 games for the Orioles in 2018 as his slugging percentage dropped to the lowest it has been since 2008, during what was his first full year in the majors.
With Allard Baird and Jared Banner — ex-Red Sox — running Mets player development, Kevin Boles comes with them.The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have announced that Kevin Boles will join the organization as the team's manager in 2019. He most recently served as the manager for Triple-A Pawtucket in the Red Sox organization for five seasons.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies announce that Kevin Boles is their new manager for 2019. Previous manager Luis Rojas was elevated to quality control coach with the Mets. Boles spent the last 11 seasons managing in the Boston Red Sox system.
According to a source JT Realmuto will either be traded to an AL club or an NL team. Possibility remains he is not traded at all and plays Catcher this season.
When I hear the Marlins want Nimmo, Rosario AND Peterson for Realmuto....
That's gonna be a no from me, dawg.1 item #Mets have to contemplate: can they give up Nimmo because they should get Cespedes back at some point?
