Mets had meeting with free agent OF Adam Jones

The 33-year-old Jones hit .281/.313/.419 with 15 homers in 145 games for the Orioles in 2018 as his slugging percentage dropped to the lowest it has been since 2008, during what was his first full year in the majors.

    Tim Healey @timbhealey 1m
    With Allard Baird and Jared Banner — ex-Red Sox — running Mets player development, Kevin Boles comes with them.
    Jacob Resnick
    The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have announced that Kevin Boles will join the organization as the team's manager in 2019. He most recently served as the manager for Triple-A Pawtucket in the Red Sox organization for five seasons. #Mets
    Michael Mayer @mikemayerMMO 1m
    Binghamton Rumble Ponies announce that Kevin Boles is their new manager for 2019. Previous manager Luis Rojas was elevated to quality control coach with the Mets. Boles spent the last 11 seasons managing in the Boston Red Sox system.
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 5m
    RT @TKREFRESH22: According to a source JT Realmuto will either be traded to an AL club or an NL team. Possibility remains he is not traded at all and plays Catcher this season.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 5m
    When I hear the Marlins want Nimmo, Rosario AND Peterson for Realmuto....
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 6m
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 6m
    That’s gonna be a no from me, dawg.
    Joel Sherman
    1 item #Mets have to contemplate: can they give up Nimmo because they should get Cespedes back at some point?
