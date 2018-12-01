New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Shopping Around Juan Lagares
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reports that the Mets are shopping around Juan Lagares at the Winter Meetings.Dicomo notes that this report comes out during the same week that Brodie Van Wagenen sai
Tweets
-
At the quarter pole it’s time to check in on my (and my expert’s) free agent $ predictions (doing a bit better than usual though was quite light on Corbin!) https://t.co/sjRAHtjGBbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sorry the no-trade list is inconsequential with Bailey as @Ken_Rosenthal just tweeted because Bailey has full no-trade rights as a 10-and-5 player. So his permission would be needed if he were part of a trade with the #Dodgers from the #RedsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @chelsea_janes: Boras said teams have been creative in pitches to Harper, including...”very graphic pictures” (?)TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @LMcCullers43: We are going to miss you pal!! You are the best teammate/friend anyone could ask for. Congrats my man. https://t.co/qcyNvvVoZpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Thank you to all the fans that donated food and @Mets for the opportunity to help ! Mr.Met you are the MAN ??It feels good to do good, it feels even better to do it with @Amed_Rosario! Thank you to everyone who donated at yesterday’s #FoodDrive. https://t.co/3gGnVZJBdePlayer
-
I have had heard the same trade discussions as @Ken_Rosenthal. 1 potential hurdle Homer Bailey has a 10-team no-trade list and #Dodgers were on the one filed for 2017. Players can change annually, but a person involved in talks mentioned the no-trade provision to me.Should note - deal is still not considered close… https://t.co/z6RVTRBmmvBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets