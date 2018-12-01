New York Mets

Mets Interested in Defensive-Minded Shortstops

by: Jack Ramsey

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets have shown interest in Freddy Galvis, Adeiny Hechavarria, and Alcides Escobar.As Sherman says in the article, "both the Mets and Yanke

