New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kevin Boles Named New Rumble Ponies Manager
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 6m
With Luis Rojas being named the Quality Control Coach on Mickey Callaway's staff, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have hired former Pawtucket Red Sox Manager Kevin Boles as their next manager. After
Tweets
-
RT @thatmetschick: What former Mets player do you wish would have turned out better in their career with the Mets?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Boras has gone completely delirious.On the Yankees: “When the nurse comes into your room with a thermometer, the issue isn’t the temperature of the patient that day. It’s their health when they’re ready to leave the hospital. And they’re not ready to leave the hospital.” https://t.co/BvAIVsl7uWBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/ebnHQIg7kK #Mets had way more worries about top relievers in free agt market than taking in Cano $ and what was a huge workload for Diaz.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@Anthony_Recker brings all the facts on the catching position on BNNY breaking down Realmuto/Grandal. Even if the other guys don’t wanna listen for some reason Anthony...know that you’re right.Minors
-
"Reading between the lines, I think they prefer Realmuto to Grandal" - @martinonyc with the latest on the Great Mets Catcher ChaseTV / Radio Network
-
Noah Syndergaard seems tired of the Mets trade talk https://t.co/Af3UtKOXkfNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets