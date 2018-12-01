New York Mets

Mets Minors
Kevin-boles-e1544652223665

Kevin Boles Named Binghamton Rumbles Ponies New Manager

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 14m

With Luis Rojas being named the Quality Control Coach on Mickey Callaway's staff, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have hired former Pawtuckeet Red Sox Manager Kevin Boles as their next manager. After

Tweets