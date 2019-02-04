Mets have spoken with free agent OF Adam Jones

New York Mets

The 33-year-old Jones hit .281/.313/.419 with 15 homers in 145 games for the Orioles in 2018 as his slugging percentage dropped to the lowest it has been since 2008, during what was his first full year in the majors.

    Jeffrey Paternostro @jeffpaternostro 51s
    The Mets have spoken to the Red Sox about their catching surplus (Christian Vazquez, Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart), though nothing is serious. They've discussed many fallback options to J.T. Realmuto, including Wilson Ramos and Martin Maldonado. This is another.
    Anthony McCarron @AnthonyMcCarron 1m
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 5m
    Brodie Van Wagenen is incredibly aggressive and clearly thinks big, but the man is not stupid. I don’t think he’s going to make a deal that does damage to the #Mets current roster and that’s what a trade for Realmuto, at this price, would do.
    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo 6m
    Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal 13m
    Realmuto #Mets’ No. 1 catching target, sources say; GM Van Wagenen represented him while at CAA, and knows how much he offers. However, NYM remain unwilling to meet #Marlins’ price, which they consider exorbitant. Remember: MIA asked #Braves for Albies, #Dodgers for Bellinger.
    Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner 14m
