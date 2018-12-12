New York Mets

The Yankees-Mets “Rivalry” Should Not Get in the Way of Business

by: Kyle O'Neill Baseball Essential 17m

When the rumors first became public that the New York Yankees and New York Mets had trade discussions that involved pitcher Noah Syndergaard, the outrage on Twitter was quite amusing to witness. I have always thought it wouldn’t make much sense to trade..

