New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Yankees-Mets “Rivalry” Should Not Get in the Way of Business
by: Kyle O'Neill — Baseball Essential 17m
When the rumors first became public that the New York Yankees and New York Mets had trade discussions that involved pitcher Noah Syndergaard, the outrage on Twitter was quite amusing to witness. I have always thought it wouldn’t make much sense to trade..
Tweets
-
bLaKe SwIhArTThe Mets have spoken to the Red Sox about their catching surplus (Christian Vazquez, Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart), though nothing is serious. They've discussed many fallback options to J.T. Realmuto, including Wilson Ramos and Martin Maldonado. This is another.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @XNYDNHankGola: Really looking forward to discussing my book "City of Champions" with old colleague @RealMichaelKay tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Radio New York. Should be fun.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brodie Van Wagenen is incredibly aggressive and clearly thinks big, but the man is not stupid. I don’t think he’s going to make a deal that does damage to the #Mets current roster and that’s what a trade for Realmuto, at this price, would do.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Realmuto #Mets’ No. 1 catching target, sources say; GM Van Wagenen represented him while at CAA, and knows how much he offers. However, NYM remain unwilling to meet #Marlins’ price, which they consider exorbitant. Remember: MIA asked #Braves for Albies, #Dodgers for Bellinger.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @extrabaggs: You say boy howdy three years/$30 million is a lot for Lance Lynn. I say covering a work stoppage is nobody's idea of a picnic, so all right then. https://t.co/Ma7Dk495PxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mlbbowman: Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos left the Winter Meetings this morning to attend meetings with Liberty Media execs in DenverBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets