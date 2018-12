by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Nice post by my #1 follower and the Mets biggest star whether or not they realize it. Me watching @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/AXYgSQ7QQr — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) December 12, 2018 Add Mets Police to Apple News The Mets want you to know they..