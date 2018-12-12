New York Mets
Report: Todd Ziele replacing Nelson Figueroa as main Mets analyst on SNY pre and post
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 18m
Well Figs, now look what you did. You provide really good no-bullshit analysis and we aren’t going to have that on our pre and post game show. Todd Ziele will be taking over, per this report. I can’t say I watch much pre, and even less post (coming up...
Tweets
Mets in a Winter Meetings stalemate: https://t.co/ck4c7DjDXL via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
Noah Syndergaard responds the only way he knows how. #Mets FULL STORY: https://t.co/1uK8Rmr6QMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TheRecordSports: Mets content to play long game at Winter Meetings after initial splash https://t.co/0IpXtyVRjdBeat Writer / Columnist
Noah Syndergaard responds the only way he knows how. #LGM @RobbySabo https://t.co/1uK8Rmr6QMBlogger / Podcaster
Nelson also gets 50K for comeback player of the year, which is quite possible, and some other awards bonuses @ByRobertMurray 1st with the $3.7M figure #crewBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets made this fun guide to the Winter Meetings https://t.co/xyvdy2xd7NBlogger / Podcaster
