New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Signing deGrom long term is on Mets' to-do list

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

LAS VEGAS -- At this early stage, it's impossible to tell if the Mets will be able to hammer out a long-term contract extension with Jacob deGrom. But they're at least going to try. Mets officials met this week with deGrom's new lead agents Jeff Berry...

Tweets