New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets exec Allard Baird on Brodie Van Wagenen: 'He's creative, he's aggressive'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 25m

Allard Baird, the Mets' new vice president and assistant GM of scouting and player development, has certainly been impressed by the agent-turned-GM and he said it should not come as much of a surprise, either.

Tweets