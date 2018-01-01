New York Mets
Mets exec Allard Baird on Brodie Van Wagenen: 'He's creative, he's aggressive'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 25m
Allard Baird, the Mets' new vice president and assistant GM of scouting and player development, has certainly been impressed by the agent-turned-GM and he said it should not come as much of a surprise, either.
Tweets
There has been a wait in market for someone more accomplished than Jesse Chavez and less than Craig Kimbrel to sign to unleash a stream of relief signings.Beat Writer / Columnist
The run on relief pitchers is about to come. Jeurys Familia to the Mets is first. Joe Kelly and Adam Ottavino could come next, with the Yankees, Dodgers and others lined up to pounce, according to sources.Beat Writer / Columnist
#Mets have been looking for a set-up man to Edwin Diaz who could liberate them tonuse Gsellman and Lugo in a variety of ways and Familia does that.Beat Writer / Columnist
