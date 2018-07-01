New York Mets
Jeurys Familia Returning to Mets
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 5m
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the New York Mets have signed right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. The deal is pending a physical.The deal is for three years according to Jon Mo
Tweets
-
There has been a wait in market for someone more accomplished than Jesse Chavez and less than Craig Kimbrel to sign to unleash a stream of relief signings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Familia deal is for 3 years pending physical #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The run on relief pitchers is about to come. Jeurys Familia to the Mets is first. Joe Kelly and Adam Ottavino could come next, with the Yankees, Dodgers and others lined up to pounce, according to sources.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets have been looking for a set-up man to Edwin Diaz who could liberate them tonuse Gsellman and Lugo in a variety of ways and Familia does that.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Morosi reporting 3-years for Familia.Jeurys Familia has agreed to a 3-year contract with the #Mets, source says. @MLB @MLBNetworkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia has agreed to a 3-year contract with the #Mets, source says. @MLB @MLBNetworkTV / Radio Personality
