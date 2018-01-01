New York Mets

The Score
Report: Mets agree to deal with Familia

by: Brandon Wile The Score 1m

The New York Mets have reunited with a familiar face, reportedly agreeing to a deal with right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia, sources told Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.Terms of the deal are not yet known. Familia served as the Mets closer for parts of...

