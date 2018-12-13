New York Mets

Sources: Familia agrees to return to Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

LAS VEGAS -- In remaking their bullpen, the Mets have reacquired one of their own. Multiple sources said late Wednesday night that the Mets reached a three-year deal with free-agent reliever Jeurys Familia, who spent the first six and a half years of his.

