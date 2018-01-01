New York Mets

Mets Rumors: Jeurys Familia Agrees to 3-Year, $30M Contract with NY

Reliever Jeurys Familia is reportedly returning to the New York Mets in 2019. According to The Athletic (h/t ESPN.com ), Familia and the Mets agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract, pending a physical...

