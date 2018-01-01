New York Mets

Sporting News
Familia-jeurys-usnews-072018-ftr-getty_4ls646615ef919rvfwv0014ac

MLB hot stove: Mets reportedly bring back RHP Jeurys Familia on 3-year deal

by: Travis Durkee Sporting News 10m

Familia, 29, is expected to serve in the setup role for new closer Edwin Diaz.

Tweets