New York Mets

North Jersey
Ddcfa9cd-706c-4dbe-9362-2bcf83f16fe4-032918_mets_1772

Jeurys Familia returning to NY Mets bullpen on $30 million deal

by: Pete Caldera North Jersey 10m

The Mets former closer Jeurys Familia is reportedly returning on a three-year, $30 million deal.

Tweets