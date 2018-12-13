New York Mets

The Mets Police
View_126thnorth_fulldevelopmentpressimg

Rendering of what 126th Street across from Citi Field could look like

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

I don’t think I had seen this particular image before. This is 126th street.  You may recognize the thing on the left as Citi Field.  The things on the right are clearly affordable housing and some schools…unless of course they are a Delta Parking lot....

