New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Select RHP Kyle Dowdy in Rule 5 Draft

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 31s

The New York Mets announced on Thursday that they have selected RHP Kyle Dowdy from the Cleveland Indians organization in the Rule 5 Draft. With the selection, the Mets' 40-man roster stands at 37

Tweets