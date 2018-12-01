New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
OPEN THREAD - OF - Braxton Lee
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 9m
The Mets have selected outfielder Braxton Lee from the Marlins in the Rule V Draft.
Tweets
-
Talkin trade rumors on last night’s show on @fancred. With @jennydell_ https://t.co/yvDUSQ2g1KBeat Writer / Columnist
-
When people ask me, “Don’t you want to work for a team?”Today’s three-way trade with the Mariners, Indians and Rays is the first from-a-hospital Winter Meetings deal since 2006, when the inimitable Jim Hendry locked in Ted Lilly’s four-year, $40M free agent contract while on a gurney being wheeled in to the OR to have an angioplasty. https://t.co/C1jA2VFq8xBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsMerized: New Post: Mets Select RHP Kyle Dowdy in Rule 5 Draft https://t.co/6xfvtLIvdF #Mets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Money also moving in big trade: $5M from #Rays to Mariners then $6M from Mariners to #Indians. So even more $ saved by ClevBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets took Kyle Dowdy in the Rule 5 Draft https://t.co/SQq6SVdA8eTV / Radio Network
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: METS SELECT KYLE DOWDY IN RULE 5 DRAFT https://t.co/lBPXYztyZIBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets