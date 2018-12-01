New York Mets

Mets Merized
Xavier-cedeno

Mets Still Seeking Left-Handed Bullpen Help

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 30s

As per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets are still looking for a left handed reliever to add to their bullpen this off-season, but do not want to pay a premium price on another free agent.Me

Tweets