New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
675655328-new-york-mets-v-atlanta-braves.jpg

New York Mets: Bringing back Jeurys Familia makes perfect sense

by: Kyle Morello Fansided: Empire Writes Back 13m

The New York Mets have re-signed one of their best bullpen weapons in recent memory, giving former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia a 3 year, $30 million dea...

Tweets