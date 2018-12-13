New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets select Kyle Dowdy in Rule 5 Draft
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m
The Mets also made two selections in the minor league portion of the draft.
Tweets
-
Somebody asked me about the weather in Las Vegas. Just realized I haven't left the hotel since Monday night.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
OBJ has injury evaluated, says quad 'ain't right' https://t.co/O4EPoC8gEbTV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Realmuto Talks Revolve Around Conforto/Nimmo and Prospects https://t.co/pFN0lI7Sbx #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Column: The prices have been set in the saturated reliever market. https://t.co/2n3EY4NBluBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If for some reason the #Mets ended up trading Nimmo+prospects for Realmuto and signed AJ Pollock, there still is a need for another OF. If they cleared Lagares’s $ somehow and went and got Puig that would be a LEGIT 2019 lineup.Minors
-
RT @caseymusarra: The Nassau CC women’s wrestling program, in its second year, is trying to increase its numbers in order to qualify for nationals https://t.co/DZJwwA1OPRBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets