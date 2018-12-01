New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Would Prefer to Add Realmuto or Grandal

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 5m

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, to fill their need at catcher the New York Mets would prefer to add either J.T. Realmuto via trade from the Marlins or Yasmani Grandal via free age

Tweets