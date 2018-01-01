New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The latest on Mets' trade talks for J.T. Realmuto: Brandon Nimmo or Michael Conforto as centerpiece?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
The Mets have been aggressive in their efforts to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, who the Marlins could deal before the Winter Meetings end on Thursday. Here's the latest...
Tweets
-
Somebody asked me about the weather in Las Vegas. Just realized I haven't left the hotel since Monday night.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
OBJ has injury evaluated, says quad 'ain't right' https://t.co/O4EPoC8gEbTV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Realmuto Talks Revolve Around Conforto/Nimmo and Prospects https://t.co/pFN0lI7Sbx #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Column: The prices have been set in the saturated reliever market. https://t.co/2n3EY4NBluBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If for some reason the #Mets ended up trading Nimmo+prospects for Realmuto and signed AJ Pollock, there still is a need for another OF. If they cleared Lagares’s $ somehow and went and got Puig that would be a LEGIT 2019 lineup.Minors
-
RT @caseymusarra: The Nassau CC women’s wrestling program, in its second year, is trying to increase its numbers in order to qualify for nationals https://t.co/DZJwwA1OPRBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets