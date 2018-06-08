New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets depart Winter Meetings with Jeurys Familia and a larger sense of the market
by: Pete Caldera, MLB writer — North Jersey 4m
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is leaving Las Vegas having gained a prime reliever, and a better sense of the free-agent/trade landscape.
Tweets
-
The sequel to my appearance on @TWIBHistory is this post on Bill Buckner's only walk-off HR and a pitching record for walk-off wins https://t.co/e4hNEFq5MkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Amazingly, @ajacksonevans and I were working on similar pieces at same time My latest walk-off lookback is at Bill Buckner's only walk-off HR and an amazing stat about the pitcher with the most walk-off wins in a season. Give mine and his a look https://t.co/Ya2vYbFAThSomething I wrote on a remarkable Giants-Dodgers series from the 70s. Dodgers fans: read if you want to hear about some amazing comebacks and walk-off wins. Giants fans: know that it couldn't get much worse than this. https://t.co/NEGRfWhuncBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/UKRESUmKbb Are you wondering why teams such as the #Mets are willing to trade so much for Realmuto? Here is a primer that I hope can answer that. #MarlinsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarkCHealey: I'm telling you, the State of The #Mets is going to be feisty at @QBConvention because @PSLToFlushing @timbhealey @CoachMcCartan and I are going to be mixing it up. https://t.co/q23X6KorNmMinors
-
"I can look back on it and say I thought I was ready for New York City, and I wasn’t." https://t.co/WLitnCBJuYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @30newsletter: We posted new #journalismjobs for writers + editors: —SEC football beat reporter —National sports website internship —National food writer —NY-based multimedia editor —Social media editor —Editors for books & interviews, arts, business, and entertainment https://t.co/htPYfmRXYHBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets