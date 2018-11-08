New York Mets

North Jersey
Cc5da855-2c7c-4302-a5c3-c5c4ddf24648-2ndpiece

Kyle Dowdy picked by Mets in Rule 5 Draft

by: Pete Caldera, MLB writer North Jersey 4m

Kyle Dowdy, who turns 26 in February, must remain on the Mets’ active roster in 2019 or be offered back to Cleveland.

Tweets