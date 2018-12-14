New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
2018-12-14t022302z_1_lynxmpeebd034-ocasp_rtroptp_2_csports-us-baseball-mlb-notebook.jpg.cf

MLB notebook: Encarnacion, Santana highlight 3-team deal

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 15m

The Cleveland Indians traded slugger Edwin Encarnacion to the Seattle Mariners for Carlos Santana on Thursday as part of a three-team deal that also included the Tampa Bay Rays. Santana, 32, was traded for the second time in a span of 10 days. The...

Tweets