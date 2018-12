RT @ GreggHenglein : Friday's @ newsdaysports cover: #Mets end Winter Meetings with the return of Jeurys Familia, but there's more to be done, @ GMBVW knows (@ timbhealey #metstwitter Also: #Nets lock up Dinwiddie for 3 years (@ GregLogan1 #Knicks give Trier 2-year contract (@ StevePopper