New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Shea Anything Winter Meetings Wrap: Familia and Harper?!?!
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
Doug Williams, Andy Martino and John Harper talk about the return of Jeurys Familia to the Mets, and what the next moves will be for Brodie Van Wagenen.
Tweets
-
I understand your frustration, but Newsday is a business that costs a lot of money to run. It costs money to read online, just like it does to read in newspaper form.@timbhealey It’s great that I can’t read this article bc I have to pay now. Just another thing I have to pay for to get news or entertainment.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
My read on Syndergaard: I really don’t think he’ll get traded. In 3-team deals, Mets would need more than Realmuto if losing Syndergaard. Of all names being bandied about — Syndergaard + the position players — Syndergaard would seem to be most critical to Mets’ 2019-20 success.@timbhealey I'm gonna ask you Tim, cuz so many other beat writers don't respond. What exactly is the Mets thinking re: trading Syndergaard? It really makes no sense if you go by any of the names he's connected with. Is there something we all don't know?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So Rosario is all but untouchable, yet Mets have top shortstop prospect. But Conforto/Nimmo are on the table with no replacement in minors. Makes no sense. Conforto already an All-Star. Shouldn’t be traded at all.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Howdy Dowdy! Mets want you to know who they took in Rule 5 Draft https://t.co/oCM299UkBuBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @forallyoukids: Episode 139: The Winter Meetings https://t.co/sZqYUCZbEIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Allonso Trier and his new contract could play a very important role soon https://t.co/1YZfTFKNmBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets