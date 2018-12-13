New York Mets
Howdy Dowdy! Mets want you to know who they took in Rule 5 Draft
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 31m
My friends the Mets, who didn’t want me to know about the Holiday Party, would like you to know about this. They did not send over an image, so we will go with what I think Kyle Dowdy might look like. Some day the Mets Media Relations Team will...
RT @TKREFRESH22: According to a source JT Realmuto will either be traded to an AL club or an NL team. Possibility remains he is not traded at all and plays Catcher this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
Hi @MTABlogger / Podcaster
I understand your frustration, but Newsday is a business that costs a lot of money to run. It costs money to read online, just like it does to read in newspaper form.@timbhealey It’s great that I can’t read this article bc I have to pay now. Just another thing I have to pay for to get news or entertainment.Beat Writer / Columnist
My read on Syndergaard: I really don’t think he’ll get traded. In 3-team deals, Mets would need more than Realmuto if losing Syndergaard. Of all names being bandied about — Syndergaard + the position players — Syndergaard would seem to be most critical to Mets’ 2019-20 success.@timbhealey I'm gonna ask you Tim, cuz so many other beat writers don't respond. What exactly is the Mets thinking re: trading Syndergaard? It really makes no sense if you go by any of the names he's connected with. Is there something we all don't know?Beat Writer / Columnist
So Rosario is all but untouchable, yet Mets have top shortstop prospect. But Conforto/Nimmo are on the table with no replacement in minors. Makes no sense. Conforto already an All-Star. Shouldn’t be traded at all.Blogger / Podcaster
Howdy Dowdy! Mets want you to know who they took in Rule 5 Draft https://t.co/oCM299UkBuBlogger / Podcaster
