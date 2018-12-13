New York Mets
Enough trade talk! Mets GM should keep his studs and spend
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 9m
LAS VEGAS — Jeurys Familia: Very good relief pitcher. Homegrown Met. Clubhouse leader. Prototype. Yes, the three-year, $30 million contract the Mets will pay to bring back Familia after a brief stay
RT @TKREFRESH22: According to a source JT Realmuto will either be traded to an AL club or an NL team. Possibility remains he is not traded at all and plays Catcher this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
Hi @MTABlogger / Podcaster
I understand your frustration, but Newsday is a business that costs a lot of money to run. It costs money to read online, just like it does to read in newspaper form.@timbhealey It’s great that I can’t read this article bc I have to pay now. Just another thing I have to pay for to get news or entertainment.Beat Writer / Columnist
My read on Syndergaard: I really don’t think he’ll get traded. In 3-team deals, Mets would need more than Realmuto if losing Syndergaard. Of all names being bandied about — Syndergaard + the position players — Syndergaard would seem to be most critical to Mets’ 2019-20 success.@timbhealey I'm gonna ask you Tim, cuz so many other beat writers don't respond. What exactly is the Mets thinking re: trading Syndergaard? It really makes no sense if you go by any of the names he's connected with. Is there something we all don't know?Beat Writer / Columnist
So Rosario is all but untouchable, yet Mets have top shortstop prospect. But Conforto/Nimmo are on the table with no replacement in minors. Makes no sense. Conforto already an All-Star. Shouldn’t be traded at all.Blogger / Podcaster
Howdy Dowdy! Mets want you to know who they took in Rule 5 Draft https://t.co/oCM299UkBuBlogger / Podcaster
