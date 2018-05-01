My read on Syndergaard: I really don’t think he’ll get traded. In 3-team deals, Mets would need more than Realmuto if losing Syndergaard. Of all names being bandied about — Syndergaard + the position players — Syndergaard would seem to be most critical to Mets’ 2019-20 success.

Mikeya78 timbhealey I'm gonna ask you Tim, cuz so many other beat writers don't respond. What exactly is the Mets thinking re: trading Syndergaard? It really makes no sense if you go by any of the names he's connected with. Is there something we all don't know?