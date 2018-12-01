Depends on how much they can stomach the cost. They know its high, and if it was simple, it would’ve been done this week. Their hope of course is to get Miami to relent, at which point they might make the move. But that has to happen first.

Jackie michaelgbaron what are odds Mets actually make this trade for Realmuto happen? I think Miami is over demanding & Grandal Maldonado are out there to be had without having to give up so much