New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeurys-familia-2-560x369

Talkin’ Mets: Winter Meetings Recap

by: Mike Silva Mets Merized Online 21m

The latest podcast includes my discussion on the signing of Jeurys Familia, the J.T. Realmuto rumors and the new climate at the MLB Winter Meetings. Rich Mancuso of NY Sports Day joins the convers

Tweets