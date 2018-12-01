New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Contract Swaps
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 5m
Happy Friday, Mets fans! Though the Winter Meetings have come to a close, the rumor mill continues to spin. On the docket for today's rumor roundup, we have a three-team deal as well as a couple o
Tweets
-
#Mets leave Las Vegas with Jeurys Familia, but with real opportunity now to be NL East contender, Brodie Van Wagenen can’t take foot off gas pedal. https://t.co/D4fykO9iy3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Mets Bullpen Substantially Upgraded by Familia Reunion https://t.co/OQPs3gfpv4 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Herring_NBA: This is disgusting and beyond sad. https://t.co/9Dg0RrYOHdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: “I’m not trying to force timelines. I’m trying to force the best roster we can create.” The Mets feel they were productive at the winter meetings, but what that will yield in the coming days and weeks isn’t clear. https://t.co/d3uosTY85TBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @dk_newyork1: @dailystache @Mets My kids chatting up Dave Racaniello at Spring Training about my daughters skinned knee. Nicest most patient guy ever! https://t.co/t8mMHYlyzbBlogger / Podcaster
-
ESNY City Stream for 12/14/2018 - https://t.co/FwiSxqyruUBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets