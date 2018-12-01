New York Mets
Boles to Manage Binghamton Rumble Ponies
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 5m
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are proud to name Kevin Boles as the team’s manager for the 2019 season. A veteran Minor League instructo...
