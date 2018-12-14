New York Mets
Mets Morning News for December 14, 2018
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
RT @baseballgods16: @RisingAppleBlog My last (cheap) offer: Rosario/ASanchez/Kay 4 Realmuto Sign OPerez/Cahill Realmuto Alonso Cano Guillorme McNeil/Frazier Nimmo Lagares/Lee Conforto Nido-Rivera-Dom deGrom Syndergaard Wheeler Matz Cahill Diaz Familia Lugo Gsellman Perez Zamora SmithBlogger / Podcaster
I've heard scouts rave about him. Really think that focusing on just pitching (two-way player in HS) was a big key for him.Simeon Woods-Richardson, RHP, Mets system. 2nd round pick in 2018, excellent rookie ball data, live arm, just 18 years old. Watch him dominate the NY-P then break out big in 2020.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets are being aggressive under Brodie Van Wagenen. They've improved for 2019. But, are the resources there to truly go all in? Indications are the payroll is still a reason for concern: https://t.co/eUnFn6VN3EBeat Writer / Columnist
FYI: The median crowdsourced contract prediction at @fangraphs for Jeurys Familia was right on the nose at 3 yrs, $30 million They had him ranked as the No. 4 free agent reliever.Blogger / Podcaster
This was fun. My only regret is not cursing more.?| KNICKS FILM SCHOOL POD We had a fun conversation with @MikeVorkunov about the media landscape surrounding the Knicks, KP’s contract situation, and more. https://t.co/5ZyNj2QPkhBeat Writer / Columnist
Here's @DPLennon's 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot: https://t.co/fXQ2a9E2jTBlogger / Podcaster
