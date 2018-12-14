New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-12-14-at-7.02.12-am

Todd Ziele and SNY guys coming to the Queens Baseball Convention

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Good news – Todd Ziele and the SNY crew are coming to the Queens Baseball Convention! Bad news – I can’t imagine I am too popular with the SNY guys after these last few weeks.   Should be an awkward day!   Maybe I’ll buddy up with Figs. Anyway enjoy...

Tweets