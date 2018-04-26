New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets signings of Jeurys Familia, Edwin Diaz solidify one-two punch in the bullpen
by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer — North Jersey 14m
The Mets have signed Jeurys Familia to a three-year deal worth $30 million, making him a nice setup man for Edwin Diaz.
Tweets
-
i’m not crying, you’re crying (i’m definitely crying)The 30: Babylon boy with muscular disease gets surprise Disney trip https://t.co/TveAUKFZJKBlogger / Podcaster
-
A Tim Tebow injury update: https://t.co/rrYPdW115OBlogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI: A million notes on a million things for every team. If your free agent of choice isn't covered in here, they may not be generating enough buzz yet. #mlbwintermeetings #MLB https://t.co/1INnZiMkvrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @nypostsports: This is not difficult: Forget Realmuto, keep Syndergaard, sign Grandal and Pollock, too https://t.co/8YEWopyVRyBlogger / Podcaster
-
OTD 5 years ago, the @Mets signed Bartolo Colon and the mania began.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GaryMyersNY: The football event of the year in NYC: Wednesday night. Dec. 19. 7-9 pm at Foley's 18 West 33 Street. No cover charge. @XNYDNHankGola, @BobGlauber and I will be discussing and signing our new books (yup, we each have one). @judybattista will be moderating.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets