Yeah we know….but the Mets want you to know they signed Jeurys Familia
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 11m
My fiends the Mets, who didn’t want me to know they were having a holiday party, want you to know they now have two closers to go with their zero first basemen and grand total of three outfielders…but hey Wags looks good in suits. Now you’re...
Trading Noah Syndergaard is a baaaaad idea #LGM https://t.co/C2JJDcW4IsBlogger / Podcaster
.@martinonyc is hearing the Mets are 'moving closer to resolution' with their catching situation. https://t.co/WrS3q4PvljTV / Radio Network
RT @martinonyc: Mets still serious about A.J. Pollock as they weigh catching optionsBlogger / Podcaster
Before Noah Syndergaard was even alive, the path to land him began #LGM https://t.co/9WfiIWzMdMBlogger / Podcaster
The less of these guys, the better #LGM https://t.co/7PWi2ALqlQBlogger / Podcaster
RT @BillPaganism: @MetsMerized #Mets got these beauties in the mail!! Thanks for the cards.. th extras were great.. a few of my favs.. rusty kid and pedro! https://t.co/95ke0OK6f4Blogger / Podcaster
